No camping for Netflix as it adds buff to its content for magic points

Will the streaming service’s foray into gaming see it pwning the platform, leaving its competitors ragequitting?

Netflix, marking its first big move beyond TV shows and films, is planning an expansion into video games and has hired a former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive to lead the effort.



Mike Verdu will join the company as vice-president of game development, reporting to COO Greg Peters, the company said on Wednesday. Verdu was previously Facebook’s vice-president in charge of working with developers to bring games and other content to Oculus virtual-reality headsets...