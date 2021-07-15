Lifestyle

No camping for Netflix as it adds buff to its content for magic points

Will the streaming service’s foray into gaming see it pwning the platform, leaving its competitors ragequitting?

15 July 2021 - 19:15 By Lucas Shaw and Mark Gurman

Netflix, marking its first big move beyond TV shows and films, is planning an expansion into video games and has hired a former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive to lead the effort.

Mike Verdu will join the company as vice-president of game development, reporting to COO Greg Peters, the company said on Wednesday. Verdu was previously Facebook’s vice-president in charge of working with developers to bring games and other content to Oculus virtual-reality headsets...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Normal People’: an abnormally good love story Lifestyle
  2. Cannes Film Festival goes epic to make up for lost time Lifestyle
  3. No camping for Netflix as it adds buff to its content for magic points Lifestyle
  4. How space-junkie billionaires are taking fashion to new heights Lifestyle
  5. James makes space to jam in Jordan’s shoes Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘I will die for my community’: Taxi drivers fight back against looters
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?

Related articles

  1. Duchess Meghan developing new Netflix animated series for girls Lifestyle
  2. Cyberpunk 2077 is back in the game after glitches Lifestyle
  3. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: One super app to rule them all Business
  4. Extra Salt wins DreamHack Open June 2021 GamersLIVE
  5. Top 5 Most Addictive Online Games GamersLIVE