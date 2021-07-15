‘Normal People’: an abnormally good love story

The BBC series, nominated for a 2021 Golden Globe for Best Limited Series, is now available to binge watch

Normal People follows Marianne and Connell, Irish teens from the same small town but with very different backgrounds, as they weave in and out of each other’s lives from the first sparks between them in high school to their tumultuous university years.



Daisy Edgar-Jones (War of the Worlds) was nominated for a Golden Globe and a Bafta earlier this year for her role as Marianne, while Paul Mescal won a Bafta for his breakout role as Connell. ..