Could SA’s car scene become as classic as Cuba’s?

Thankfully, the short answer is no. Here’s why ...

It’s safe to say South Africans are a nostalgic bunch when it comes to the cars of yesteryear. We might even have an unhealthy obsession.



Take our reverence for the BMW E30 3-Series for instance. Even decades since official production ended, there are countless local fans who, given a choice, would probably pick an old 325is over an out-the-box G80 M3...