Lifestyle

Could SA’s car scene become as classic as Cuba’s?

Thankfully, the short answer is no. Here’s why ...

18 July 2021 - 19:01 By BRENWIN NAIDU

It’s safe to say South Africans are a nostalgic bunch when it comes to the cars of yesteryear. We might even have an unhealthy obsession.

Take our reverence for the BMW E30 3-Series for instance. Even decades since official production ended, there are countless local fans who, given a choice, would probably pick an old 325is over an out-the-box G80 M3...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why do cauliflowers look so odd? We’ve cracked the maths behind their shape Lifestyle
  2. Could SA’s car scene become as classic as Cuba’s? Lifestyle
  3. Hone your health with Huawei’s new fitness tracker, but don’t get lost Lifestyle
  4. ‘Normal People’: an abnormally good love story Lifestyle
  5. Cannes Film Festival goes epic to make up for lost time Lifestyle

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
‘They were slipping like crazy’: Smart cooking oil stunt saves Shoprite from ...

Related articles

  1. 10 of the most 'meh' special editions Mzansi has ever seen Features
  2. RALLY ICON | Driving the legendary Lancia Delta HF Integrale Reviews
  3. Introducing the Amarok bakkie to its ancestor, VW's vintage T2 Kombi Lifestyle
  4. Rare trio of Aston Martin DB5 Vantages goes on sale news
  5. WATCH | Two rock legends let loose in a R975m Ferrari Features