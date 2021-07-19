EXTRACT| I can tell you a lot about sex with a man you’re not attracted to

‘Animal’ is Lisa Taddeo’s debut novel, following her acclaimed non-fiction narrative ‘Three Women’

This is an extract from the first chapter of Animal, Lisa Taddeo’s debut novel. Her first book, Three Women, was met with critical acclaim. Animal is a depiction of female rage at its rawest, and a visceral exploration of the fallout from a male-dominated society:



I drove myself out of New York City where a man shot himself in front of me. He was a gluttonous man and when his blood came out it looked like the blood of a pig. That’s a cruel thing to think, I know. He did it in a restaurant where I was having dinner with another man, another married man. Do you see how this is going? But I wasn’t always that way. The restaurant was called Piadina. On the exposed brick walls hung photographs of old Italian women rolling gnocchi across their giant floured fingers. I was eating a bowl of tagliatelle Bolognese. The sauce was thick and rust-colored and there was a bright sprig of parsley at the top. I was facing the door when Vic came in. He was wearing a suit, which was usual. I’d seen him only once in casual clothes, a T-shirt and jeans, and it disturbed me very much. I’m sure he could tell. His arms were pale and soft and I couldn’t stop looking at them. He was never Victor. He was always Vic. He was my boss, and for a long time before anything happened, I looked up to him...