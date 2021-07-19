While they let coffee out the bag at a Rio café, you can let a cat into yours

A Brazilian woman has started a cat café to rehome animals abandoned in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic

At the Gato Café in central Rio de Janeiro, coffee and tea are served with whiskers and a purr.



In its pink-walled interior, customers can purchase lattes dusted with cat silhouettes, accompanied by paw-shaped biscuits, while cats lounge lazily in an adjacent room...