How Greece is greasing filmmakers’ palms and uplifting its economy

The country is offering rebates on outlay and envisions 35,000 jobs being created by new productions

20 July 2021 - 19:10 By Eleni Chrepa

Hollywood is coming to Greece, as major studios are increasingly setting films amid its famous natural beauty, while pocketing cash rebates for bringing projects such as GO, the sequel to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, to the country.

The country has greenlighted 140 planned films from across the world since 2018, an investment worth about €170m (about R3bn), according to EKOME, the National Centre of Audiovisual Media and Communication in Greece. ..

