Irish luck or Olympic anti-sex bed myth busted?

Are the Games’ beds designed to stop athletes having sex? Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan leaps into the fray

20 July 2021 - 19:09 By Shrivathsa Sridhar

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has debunked the idea that the cardboard-framed beds for athletes in the Tokyo Olympic Village were not strong enough to withstand vigorous activity and were therefore “anti-sex” by recording himself leaping up and down on the one in his room.

Organisers said athletes competing in the Games would sleep on bed frames made from recyclable cardboard and mattresses made of polythene materials that would be reused to make plastic products after the event...

