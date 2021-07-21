Burberry needs to bag a smooth transition to keep its hand steady

The label is seeing an uptick, which could be stymied if it doesn’t find a CEO who continues what Gobbetti started

The Burberry check is back in fashion. But it’s an imminent checkout that is weighing on the British luxury group.



On Friday, Burberry Group reported a rebound in sales. But with CEO Marco Gobbetti poised to leave at the end of this year to join smaller Italian rival Salvatore Ferragamo, the company’s nascent turnaround risks coming apart at the seams...