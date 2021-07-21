Fashion school: Pyer Moss reinvents black history on the runway

For its debut show, the house gives credit to African American inventors of everyday objects we take for granted

Kirby Jean-Raymond’s work at his fashion house, Pyer Moss, has never been anything short of controversial. So it’s no surprise he chose to take on a heavy subject for his debut at Paris Fashion Week’s 2022 couture show.



In an attempt to question black trauma, Jean-Raymond took attendees to the past with pieces that paid homage to black inventors who were not given the appropriate credit or esteem for their work. While some of the creations from the Pyer Moss show might be on the nose for some, many on social media where left confounded by the inventions on display. Here is a look at some of Jean-Raymond’s chosen looks and the incredible minds behind them...