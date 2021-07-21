Telfar to Converse is a leap – for a slam dunk!
Basketball gets a unisex twist with the latest fashion collaboration
21 July 2021 - 19:32
As a favoured affordable luxury brand, Telfar has hit the shopping carts of many occasion-wear lovers. No strangers to collaboration, the team at Telfar has tapped the shoulders of Converse for a fun reinterpretation of the brand’s classics.
The collaboration is one part of Converse’s big fashion takeover for 2021 including Comme de Garçon, Off White and Kim Jones, among others. The head of the fashion house, Telfar Clemens, is no stranger to sports apparel as the current designer behind Liberia’s (his home country) Olympics uniform...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.