Telfar to Converse is a leap – for a slam dunk!

Basketball gets a unisex twist with the latest fashion collaboration

As a favoured affordable luxury brand, Telfar has hit the shopping carts of many occasion-wear lovers. No strangers to collaboration, the team at Telfar has tapped the shoulders of Converse for a fun reinterpretation of the brand’s classics.



The collaboration is one part of Converse’s big fashion takeover for 2021 including Comme de Garçon, Off White and Kim Jones, among others. The head of the fashion house, Telfar Clemens, is no stranger to sports apparel as the current designer behind Liberia’s (his home country) Olympics uniform...