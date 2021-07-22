Big guns are getting cocky about space travel: the next frontier?
Bezos has also penetrated the space market, not too far behind Branson’s 59-minute suborbital flight two weeks ago
On Tuesday, Jeff Bezos officially joined the billionaire race to space. The 10-minute, 10-second suborbital flight aboard the New Shepard rocket was a milestone for Blue Origin, Bezos’s private spaceflight company, and the company’s first effort towards making space tourism viable.
Bezos was joined by his brother, Mark Bezos; 82-year-old Wally Funk, a former test pilot who paved the way for women to qualify for Nasa’s astronaut corps; and Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old who secured a spot on the second planned flight but was offered this spot to replace the anonymous winner of a public auction who bid $28m but decided to sit out the flight due to “scheduling conflicts”. With this flight, Funk became the oldest person to travel to space and Daemen, a soon-to-be physics student, the youngest...
