Coffee table mountain: art and the city collide in a cup

The beauty of Cape Town inspires a new range of highly caffeinated flavours

Inspired by Cape Town’s beauty, coffee brand Nespresso recently included the city as part of its World Explorations collection and in the launch of its new range of Lungo coffees (“lungo” is Italian for “long and in this case, “long espresso”). The idea behind the range was to capture the taste of the city in a coffee, alongside cities such as Stockholm, Buenos Aires and Tokyo.



Capetonians are crazy about their coffee. In fact, the culture has helped coffee-centred businesses in Cape Town weather the economic storms of the Covid-19 pandemic...