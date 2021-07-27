Lifestyle

Blooming marvellous: Germany’s big in Japan, old fogeys, no thanks to you

Unitards worn by its Olympic gymnasts have been hailed by Japanese women, some of whom still face dress codes

27 July 2021 - 19:18 By Elaine Lies

The full-body suits of Germany’s Olympic gymnasts have struck a chord on Japanese social media, with many applauding the freedom of choice in a nation where schoolgirls almost always wear skirts and high heels are still required in some offices.

The German women’s gymnastics team competed in red and white unitards, combined leotards and leggings extending to the ankles, in qualifications at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday after saying they aimed to counter the sexualisation of the sport and women could wear what they choose...

