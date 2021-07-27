Feline OK? What about your cat?

A Canadian company has developed an app it says can tell if your pet is happy

Cat owners who love to take pictures of their furry friends now have a new excuse to pull out their smartphones and take a snapshot: it may actually help the cat.



A Canadian animal health technology company, Sylvester.ai, has developed an app called Tably that uses the phone’s camera to tell whether a feline is feeling pain...