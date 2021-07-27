How a teenager and a shark plan to open avenues for girls

A 19-year-old has her sights set on becoming the youngest woman to fly solo around the world — in a microlight

A 19-year-old is paving the way for girls in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) by attempting to set the record for the youngest woman to fly solo around the world.



Belgian-British Zara Rutherford sets off on her 51,000km journey in her bespoke Shark ultralight plane, the world’s fastest microlight, on August 11...