Lifestyle

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ gets five Emmy noms and all the laughs

The HBO production’s winsome second season doubles down on the jokes and expands its cast

29 July 2021 - 19:48 By Vianne Venter

After a way too long, pandemic-enforced break, one of a kind HBO sketch comedy A Black Lady Sketch Show is back with a six-episode second season of fearless hilarity. Packed with laughs, the show continues to break new ground as an award-winning comedy series written, produced and performed almost entirely by a core cast of America’s top black women comedians. 

A Black Lady Sketch Show recently picked up five 2021 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. Executive producer Issa Rae (Insecure) and Black Reel nominee Yvette Nicole Brown (Dear White People) have been nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, with A Black Lady Sketch Show also up for Writing and Editing awards...

