Cheers: how Netflix is putting a maligned New York area on the map

Move over Hollywood because if the streaming service has anything to do with it, Bushwick is the next big thing

In its quest to build the world’s first global TV service, Netflix has set up production facilities in Madrid, Seoul, Toronto and London.



And in September the company will be opening a studio in Bushwick, a neighbourhood of about 100,000 people in Brooklyn, New York. The 16,000m2 facility includes six sound stages, editing suites, meeting rooms and a commissary. The sound stages have enough space to film two TV shows at the same time, or one blockbuster movie...