Nutters in Krugersdorp and nuts in ballet tights, streaming is on the ball

That’s what’s on offer for your weekend viewing

Devilsdorp — Showmax



The road to hell is paved with good intentions and, as this docuseries reminds us, it stops in Krugersdorp. Showmax’s first original true-crime series traces the many mad, dark and gruesome threads of the story of “42nd generational satanic witch” Cecilia Steyn, the Electus Per Deus (Chosen by God) cult she formed and the 11 murders she convinced its members to carry out on the West Rand over a brutal four-year period. Filled with an intriguing mix of characters and haircuts, it’s all very Huisgenoot, but it’s also gripping and a fitting tribute to the ordinary people who lost their lives as part of a satanic panic that took over the lives of a group of psychopaths with horrifically fatal consequences...