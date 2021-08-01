Want to work successfully from anywhere? Here are some tips
From exercise to duplicating spaces and the gear you need, this is how to keep your work game on
01 August 2021 - 18:28
Cater to your body first
“My rule of thumb is to create environments that support the body in five or six different positions,” says body-conscious design expert Galen Cranz, professor emerita at the University of California at Berkeley and principal at Cranz Consulting. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.