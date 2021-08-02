BOOK REVIEW | Mythbusting economic clichés from an African perspective

This new offering looks at the way economies develop, thumbing a nose at some conventional rationales

A book on economic history. Gulp. Bound to be a remedy for insomnia, right?



Well, not this one. Prof Johan Fourie, an economic historian and lecturer at Stellenbosch University, hooks you from the get go with Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom — Lessons from 100,000 years of human history...