What if we look at Madiba from a new angle? It’s a very different kind of magic

John Meyer’s paintings portray images of Nelson Mandela from perspectives you might not have seen before

I have a fairly jaundiced view of the way Nelson Mandela the icon (rather than Nelson Mandela the historical figure) has been used, re-used, misrepresented and appropriated to a thousand purposes more or less anathema to the man and his mission.



So I was inclined to agree with Rebecca Davis when, writing for Daily Maverick after the sabotage and looting that brought KwaZulu-Natal to its knees, she opined: “Please don’t talk to me about Mandela right now.”..