Lifestyle

Beethoven’s ‘Sonatina in F Major’? It’s no problem for this pint-sized prodigy

Brigitte Xie started learning piano via Zoom in lockdown. Now she is set for Carnegie Hall and she’s all of four

03 August 2021 - 19:59 By Reuters

Brigitte Xie reads music, can play Beethoven’s Sonatina in F Major and has won a spot to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York. She is four years old.

Brigitte’s feet dangle above the ground when she sits on the piano bench, her hands moving gracefully across the keyboard...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Beethoven’s ‘Sonatina in F Major’? It’s no problem for this pint-sized prodigy Lifestyle
  2. Sculpted garden grows out of the wilderness within Lifestyle
  3. Earbuds or earpods? The difference is music to your ears Lifestyle
  4. BOOK REVIEW | Mythbusting economic clichés from an African perspective Lifestyle
  5. What if we look at Madiba from a new angle? It’s a very different kind of magic Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...

Related articles

  1. 13-year-old author and activist Stacey Fru among 100 most influential young ... South Africa
  2. SA's seven-year-old golf prodigy Tshabalala living his dream of becoming the ... Sport