Beethoven’s ‘Sonatina in F Major’? It’s no problem for this pint-sized prodigy
Brigitte Xie started learning piano via Zoom in lockdown. Now she is set for Carnegie Hall and she’s all of four
03 August 2021 - 19:59
Brigitte Xie reads music, can play Beethoven’s Sonatina in F Major and has won a spot to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York. She is four years old.
Brigitte’s feet dangle above the ground when she sits on the piano bench, her hands moving gracefully across the keyboard...
