Earbuds or earpods? The difference is music to your ears

We compare the Taotronics Sound Liberty 79 earpods with the Sound Liberty 92 earbuds

Trust me, nothing will get you into more trouble than simply copying what the cool kids are doing. You know how it seems like everyone is going around with earpods or earbuds of some sort in their ears? Well, it is not always that simple.



First, you need to know the difference. Earbuds rest on the outside of the ear canal, and earpods are inserted into the ear canal. Both are wireless. ..