Sculpted garden grows out of the wilderness within

Dylan Lewis has created a landscape full of beauty bridging the wild and the tame and bringing artists together

The Dylan Lewis Sculpture Garden is a realm of many layers.



An unplanned and organically evolving artist-created domain, it contains not only physical sculpture and beautifully composed landscaping but a symbolic journey and visual dialogue that examines contrasts and parallels. Between man and nature, and the nature of man...