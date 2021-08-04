Drama or fashion, it’s all oversized in the new ‘Gossip Girl’

From micro trends to lifestyle staples, here is how you can adopt the show’s new fashion sensibility for your wardrobe

Love it or hate it, the Gossip Girl reboot is here and causing fashion waves from the depths of Instagram to the shallow shores of TikTok. The series kicks off several years after the original and follows estranged sisters Zoya (played by Whitney Peak) and Julien (Jordan Alexander) as they face the social media bullying served with witty one-liners by the new gang of Gossip Girls.



While many may love the OMG and WTF moments from the show, it has always been praised for its unforgettable styling. Bringing back the spark of Gossip Girl is famed for, Eric Daman takes on contemporary remixes of the show’s preppy looks...