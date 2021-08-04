Lifestyle

St Reign set to rule SA fashion industry

Nostalgia seams together a heartfelt collection through intercontinental fashion collaboration

04 August 2021 - 19:47 By Thango Ntwasa

One of our greatest exports in fashion has always been unique textiles but thanks to St Reign, bags are about to be all the rage. Samkelisiwe Mhlongo, the founder of luxury craft brand St Reign, is part of a bicontinental fashion initiative by AfroLab Digital.

AfroLab Digital aims to promote collaborations between black designers from Africa and South America. Through learning each other’s cultures, members of the AfroLab initiative also tell their stories through apparel and accessories. This can be seen in the Nostalgia Collection, which saw designers challenged to work on new and old pieces...

