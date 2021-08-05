Lifestyle

Fancy a trip without taking drugs?

Then head to your local movie house to catch ‘The Suicide Squad’ sequel, based on DC Comics characters

05 August 2021 - 19:55 By Alicia Powell

Margot Robbie leads a cast of unhinged super-villains as The Suicide Squad returns in a sequel that its cast calls colourful and crazy.

With a new director in James Gunn and fresh characters played by Idris Elba, Jon Cena and Sylvester Stallone, the film follows the 2016 movie that did well at the box office, but got weak reviews...

