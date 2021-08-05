From Sexiest Man Alive to most powerful American? Sure, says ‘Young Rock’

Does Dwayne Johnson’s new show hint at his personal presidential aspirations?

Dwayne Johnson might be the nicest guy ever to beat people up for a living. With his cocksure charm, killer smile and willingness to be the butt of the joke, the wrestling phenomenon known as The Rock is the consummate showman.



But even the world’s biggest star started out small. Johnson’s latest TV offering, Young Rock, now on Showmax, is a sitcom based on his own life. The 11-part first season goes back to Dwayne’s roots as a 10-year-old in Hawaii, his high school years in Pennsylvania and his university years in Miami, all within the (as yet) fictional framework of the actor and former pro wrestler running as a candidate in the 2032 US presidential election...