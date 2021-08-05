From the fall of a king to the rise of the Dead, we’ve got your couch covered
Five things to stream this weekend
05 August 2021 - 19:56
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean — Netflix
He may be most remembered in the annals of popular culture for the car he gave his name to, which played a starring role in the Back to the Future series, but in the 1970s and 1980s John DeLorean was “the King of Detroit”. This three-part docuseries uses interviews with family members and associates and archive to paint a rich portrait of the complexities of a man who once seemed to hold the future of the automotive industry in his hands, before he spectacularly dropped the ball in a scandal that involved cocaine, drug traffickers and a court case straight out of a Hollywood script...
