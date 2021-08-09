‘How did we get here?’ SA’s artists will be asking the same question as this play

Tony Bonani Miyambo’s ‘Commission Continua’ is an interrogation of crimes against the people of SA

When trying to capture the vicissitudes of life for a South African theatre maker in the Covid-19 era, one grasps at comparisons. It’s a rollercoaster. It’s an Olympic sport. It’s an oasis-dotted desert.



Whichever metaphor you choose, it will prove inadequate. There is no precedent for what those who work in the performing arts sector — actors, directors, musicians, playwrights, dancers, producers, crew, marketers and those playing dozens of other roles that help to make stage magic happen — have gone through over the past year and more...