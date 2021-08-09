Joan Armatrading has traded in none of her charisma and allure

The veteran singer-songwriter is still making beautiful music and writing songs that resonate

Singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading (https://www.joanarmatrading.com/) blazed onto the music scene nearly 50 years ago, in an era when solo female artists and black rock guitarists were rare, and she is still dazzling the world as she showed on Saturday, July 31, in her only concert for 2021.



Her powerful voice soared and wrapped itself around a global audience in the live-stream show — in our case, two fans in front of a screen, far different to the thousands at concerts I’ve attended in Joburg and London...