Dampa your fears in Sampa
At more than 150m up, Sao Paulo’s Sampa Sky is putting people’s fear of heights to the test
10 August 2021 - 19:44
Visitors lie with their feet in the air, sit on the glass floor and walk to the edge of a transparent box as they pose for photos in a new sky deck on the 42nd level of Sao Paulo’s tallest building, the Mirante do Vale.
Called the Sampa Sky, the dizzying lookout opened earlier this month...
