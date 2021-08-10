Dampa your fears in Sampa

At more than 150m up, Sao Paulo’s Sampa Sky is putting people’s fear of heights to the test

Visitors lie with their feet in the air, sit on the glass floor and walk to the edge of a transparent box as they pose for photos in a new sky deck on the 42nd level of Sao Paulo’s tallest building, the Mirante do Vale.



Called the Sampa Sky, the dizzying lookout opened earlier this month...