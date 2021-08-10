Lifestyle

Tyre shredder to tender shepherd: Clarkson’s (almost) all grown up

Is the famous petrolhead’s new show just ‘Top Gear with animals’? I think it’s more than that

10 August 2021 - 19:44 By Brenwin Naidu

Jeremy Clarkson. I’ve loved the guy since the first time I ever watched Top Gear. It was 2003 and the woolly-haired reporter was reviewing the MG XPower SV.

His irreverence, zaniness and ability to professionally cane a vehicle had earned my instant affection as a car-crazy 10-year-old. In my book on all things wheeled, his verdicts were regarded as gospel. Life got even better for me when I discovered that, not only was Clarkson a television man, he also wrote prolifically – with a pretty serious background in the craft of automotive journalism...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Dampa your fears in Sampa Lifestyle
  2. Tyre shredder to tender shepherd: Clarkson’s (almost) all grown up Lifestyle
  3. Old players, new flag-bearers: these are the Trophy Wine Show’s top dogs Lifestyle
  4. Booker Prize longlist gets intimate: the fulfilment of a promise? Lifestyle
  5. ‘How did we get here?’ SA’s artists will be asking the same question as this ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health
Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet

Related articles

  1. Chinese cars have come a long way Lifestyle
  2. In Mazda’s house of rivalry, things are pretty similar Lifestyle
  3. It’s time to trade in your Paco for Mach-Eau, fast hatches and a Japanese bakkie Lifestyle
  4. Could SA’s car scene become as classic as Cuba’s? Lifestyle
  5. The torque of the town: some local favourites and a potent Porsche Lifestyle