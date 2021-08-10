Tyre shredder to tender shepherd: Clarkson’s (almost) all grown up

Is the famous petrolhead’s new show just ‘Top Gear with animals’? I think it’s more than that

Jeremy Clarkson. I’ve loved the guy since the first time I ever watched Top Gear. It was 2003 and the woolly-haired reporter was reviewing the MG XPower SV.



His irreverence, zaniness and ability to professionally cane a vehicle had earned my instant affection as a car-crazy 10-year-old. In my book on all things wheeled, his verdicts were regarded as gospel. Life got even better for me when I discovered that, not only was Clarkson a television man, he also wrote prolifically – with a pretty serious background in the craft of automotive journalism...