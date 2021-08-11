Lifestyle

Covid getting you down? Just hurl your wife over your shoulder and do a runner

To put some fun into their coronavirus-throttled lives, Hungarians are looking to the Vikings

11 August 2021 - 20:29 By Krisztina Fenyo and Krisztina Than

About 40 Hungarian husbands, with their wives on their backs, clambered over rough terrain at the weekend in the nation’s second wife-carrying contest.

A previous race in October attracted only a dozen couples...

