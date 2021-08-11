Lifestyle

Spotted: ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot is a lesson in post-pandemic beauty

In a post-isolation world, the looks on the HBO Max show hit the right notes

11 August 2021 - 20:28 By Nokubonga Thusi

Hello Upper East Siders! The much-anticipated reboot of Gossip Girl on HBO Max is finally here.

While there are mixed reviews from diehard fans of the original series and many missing the glamour, over-the-top fashion, original characters and headbands of the Queen Blair Waldorf, we are here for the Gen Z spin on the much-loved series as well as the post-pandemic beauty trends that have subtly made their way into the show...

