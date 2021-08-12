Lifestyle

How about some weird, wild excess this weekend?

From helicopter parenting to self-destruction and the London punk scene, these three films are must-watch

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
12 August 2021 - 20:28

Dogtooth — Mubi.com

Yorgos Lanthimos’s second feature, from 2009, put the Greek director’s macabre mix of psychological horror, surreal set-ups and icily observed humour firmly on the map. As social isolation and various degrees of hermit-style living persist in the age of Covid-19, it also has an unforeseen relevance...

