How about some weird, wild excess this weekend?
From helicopter parenting to self-destruction and the London punk scene, these three films are must-watch
12 August 2021 - 20:28
Dogtooth — Mubi.com
Yorgos Lanthimos’s second feature, from 2009, put the Greek director’s macabre mix of psychological horror, surreal set-ups and icily observed humour firmly on the map. As social isolation and various degrees of hermit-style living persist in the age of Covid-19, it also has an unforeseen relevance...
