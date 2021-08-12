The ‘Discovery of Witches’? Of other shows to watch? You can have both
Here are eight of the best international series to watch this August
12 August 2021 - 20:28
THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT S1
HBO comedy drama The Flight Attendant stars Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) as reckless flight attendant Cassie Bowden, who wakes up in the wrong bed, with a dead guy beside her and no idea what happened. Unable to piece the night together, she begins to wonder if she could be the killer...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.