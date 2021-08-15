Banksy’s spraycation gives staycationers a reason to smile
The secretive street artist has been making his mark in Norfolk and Suffolk
15 August 2021 - 18:42
Crowds gathered in coastal towns in eastern England on Saturday to view new works by Banksy, after he claimed responsibility for the murals.
Ten images appeared in towns in Norfolk and Suffolk over the past week, sparking speculation that the secretive street artist was behind them...
