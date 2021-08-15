Knock knock. Who’s there? It’s the doors

Know your scissors from your butterflies with this ode to car doors

This week I want to talk about the doors. And before the literary mob sharpens its pitchforks, I don’t mean the 1960s rock band fronted by Jim Morrison.



It’s the motoring section, of course. We’re referring to those handy swinging sections that facilitate ingress and egress. Doors don’t get as much airtime as other aspects of cars’ anatomies, but they really should. They are, after all, a crucial line of defence, sealing occupants in from the outside world. Replete, in some cases, with side-impact protection beams and airbags...