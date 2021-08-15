Lifestyle

What’s the best way to move towards the fountain of youth?

It’s not clear whether swimming is an elixir but moving and working on your mobility is a step in the right direction

15 August 2021 - 18:43 By Devlin Brown

I've written before that mobility and movement hold the keys to a young, healthy body and by extension mind. And I stand by that.

But Tatjana Schoenmaker’s goosebump performance at the Olympics a few weeks ago sent me on a reading binge about swimming in general and I found an interesting article that suggests the secret to staying young may well be found not in drinking from the fountain of youth, but in swimming in it...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. What’s the best way to move towards the fountain of youth? Lifestyle
  2. Banksy’s spraycation gives staycationers a reason to smile Lifestyle
  3. Knock knock. Who’s there? It’s the doors Lifestyle
  4. Time for some ‘Reminiscence’: win tickets to see it first Lifestyle
  5. Come what may, Barbie’s standing by Elvis Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission

Related articles

  1. Counting sheep? Try reps: best tips for falling asleep Lifestyle
  2. Work it out: why it’s important to exercise when stressed Lifestyle
  3. Lard have mercy: are you weighing yourself incorrectly? Lifestyle
  4. If you want expensive pee, take supplements. If not, get the basics right Lifestyle