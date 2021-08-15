What’s the best way to move towards the fountain of youth?

It’s not clear whether swimming is an elixir but moving and working on your mobility is a step in the right direction

I've written before that mobility and movement hold the keys to a young, healthy body and by extension mind. And I stand by that.



But Tatjana Schoenmaker’s goosebump performance at the Olympics a few weeks ago sent me on a reading binge about swimming in general and I found an interesting article that suggests the secret to staying young may well be found not in drinking from the fountain of youth, but in swimming in it...