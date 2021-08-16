Extinction of men, trouble in Eden, digital oracles: five novels on the pulse

Enjoy the final lap of winter with topical books that reveal truths that real life cannot teach

I’m deeply suspicious of people who trumpet their disdain for reading “things that are not true” in favour of non-fiction, such as biographies about billionaires who ride their own rockets into space and, shudder, self-help books.



Why do we love stories? Because they give us the chance to exercise our imagination, develop the compassion necessary to understand other people’s thoughts and emotions and teach us new ways of expressing ourselves through creative language...