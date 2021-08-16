‘The sea doesn’t want this rubbish, so I give it and the environment life’
How an ecologically savvy Ivorian artist is making his name by turning discarded flip-flops into masterpieces
16 August 2021 - 19:34
As Ivorian artist Aristide Kouame combs the beach with a big rubbish bag to gather discarded flip-flops and other footwear, he is aware other beachgoers probably take him for a desperate street trader or madman.
Little do they know that Kouame, 26, transforms the flotsam into artworks valued at up to $1,000 (about R15,000) by cutting the rubber and plastic soles into pieces he assembles into large collages...
