‘The sea doesn’t want this rubbish, so I give it and the environment life’

How an ecologically savvy Ivorian artist is making his name by turning discarded flip-flops into masterpieces

As Ivorian artist Aristide Kouame combs the beach with a big rubbish bag to gather discarded flip-flops and other footwear, he is aware other beachgoers probably take him for a desperate street trader or madman.



Little do they know that Kouame, 26, transforms the flotsam into artworks valued at up to $1,000 (about R15,000) by cutting the rubber and plastic soles into pieces he assembles into large collages...