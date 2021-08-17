Fast fashion is fast polluting Africa’s rivers, but doing little about it: report

In Lesotho, WWI found a river polluted with blue dye, while in Tanzania a water source had a pH the same as bleach

Global fast fashion brands are helping drive pollution that has dyed African rivers blue or turned their waters as alkaline as bleach, according to a report published on Tuesday.



Water Witness International’s (WWI) study featured the polluted rivers in Lesotho and Tanzania to highlight the risks posed as global brands increasingly source garments from contractors in Africa, attracted by cheap labour and tax incentives...