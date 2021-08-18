Pout and about? Let your lips do the talking
Our beauty editor’s six tips on how to perfect your lipstick
18 August 2021 - 20:10
Last month we celebrated National Lipstick Day and what better way to be inspired by the world’s favourite makeup staple than to pucker up with a swipe of your favourite shade and uncover some fun lipstick facts..
Did you know that red lipstick is believed to be the most youthful shade because the stark contrast between red and all skin tones is associated with youth?..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.