You like it dirty? Goblincore is the new grunge
Move over angst – fashion is taking on a dirty persona and here’s how you can rock it
18 August 2021 - 20:09
The very mention of frogs, dirt and mushrooms would not immediately invoke an image of fashionable taste, but the latest TikTok trend has taken over the internet and wants you to embrace all things ugly.
No, we’re not talking about chunky trainers, platforms Crocs or whatever oddity has come out of normcore hybrids, the world is actually going gaga for goblincore...
