Dutch Academy for Film takes the calf by the horns and goes gender-neutral

The body aims to improve equality by not separating acting awards based on gender

The main movie awards in the Netherlands will from this year only single out the best acting performance in a leading and supporting role, instead of handing out separate prizes to male and female actors.



The move is meant to make the Golden Calf awards, named after the small golden statues presented to winners, more inclusive, organisers said on Thursday...