Chery has upped its game. Will it be sweeter the second time around?
The Chinese brand entered the market in 2007, then went quiet. Now it’s back and things are looking cheery
22 August 2021 - 18:45
Chinese automaker Chery is poised for better fortunes in SA this time around, even if its tagline, “fun to drive”, is possible oversell.
For a start, the relaunched operation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the manufacturer, rather than a brand marketed by a distributor. That means direct investment — and a deeper interest in making it work...
