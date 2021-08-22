Lifestyle

Fancy being an avatar at work? Your dream might be on the horizon

Facebook has launched a VR remote work app, calling it a step to the ‘metaverse’

22 August 2021 - 18:47 By Elizabeth Culliford

Facebook has launched a test of a new virtual-reality remote work app where users of the company’s Oculus Quest 2 headsets can hold meetings as avatar versions of themselves.

The beta test of the Horizons Workrooms app comes as many companies continue to work from home after the Covid-19 pandemic shut down physical workspaces and as the Delta variant sweeps across the globe...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Should you be jittery about your caffeine intake? Lifestyle
  2. Fancy being an avatar at work? Your dream might be on the horizon Lifestyle
  3. Chery has upped its game. Will it be sweeter the second time around? Lifestyle
  4. You be the judge: murder in Bangkok, cocaine cowboys, Paris Hilton’s chef skills Lifestyle
  5. Guess what? Robin might be gay and it would be marvellous Lifestyle

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top

Related articles

  1. ‘It took off’: Why people pay real money for crypto fashion The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Metaverse is coming: who'll reap the benefits this time? Business
  3. Local spaceship sculpture can beam you out of this world using VR Lifestyle
  4. No need to stop the world if you wanna get off, just log in to the metaverse World
  5. It's seriously simple: Here's how you can create your own Facebook avatar Lifestyle