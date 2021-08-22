Fancy being an avatar at work? Your dream might be on the horizon
Facebook has launched a VR remote work app, calling it a step to the ‘metaverse’
22 August 2021 - 18:47
Facebook has launched a test of a new virtual-reality remote work app where users of the company’s Oculus Quest 2 headsets can hold meetings as avatar versions of themselves.
The beta test of the Horizons Workrooms app comes as many companies continue to work from home after the Covid-19 pandemic shut down physical workspaces and as the Delta variant sweeps across the globe...
