Artist Christo’s long-held dream to be unwrapped in Paris

After 60 years, the late Bulgarian artmaker’s plan to wrap the Arc de Triomphe will become a reality

Visitors to Paris may be in for a surprise when strolling up the Champs-Elysees in September.



Why? Because the Arc de Triomphe will be enveloped in a shimmering wrapper in a posthumous installation by artist Christo...