It’s tight, moms, so give yourself rope to find balance

Being a working mother is no easy task, but here’s some advice from a busy executive on how to balance your life

23 August 2021 - 19:11 By Deodra Reddy

Becoming a single mother at a young age necessitated a strong drive to succeed and, at 34, I find myself in a position where I lead three core functions in a global pharmaceutical company, which is a career that demands long hours, focus and drive. Ultimately, that ever-elusive work-life balance that everyone so craves is a luxury.

In my case, on the surface, there is the executive, the in-house counsel and then the person who exists behind the corporate facade. Many working women like myself are equal parts human and career person, and achieving the necessary balance between the two requires mindfulness — conscious mechanisms that help you exist as a mother, a wife, an individual and an executive simultaneously. ..

